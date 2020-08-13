INEC Recruitment Portal 2020/2021 Login www.inec.gov.ng|Applicants INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced its recruitment for candidates who are willing to work: check the recruitment process, guide, requirements, opening and closing date here.

INEC Recruitment 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was founded 21 years ago for the main purpose of organising and conducting elections in Nigeria.

It was established by the 1991 constitution and it recruits Nigerian graduates and non-graduates every year. The recruitment procedure is for citizens within the age of 18-35 years.

INEC Recruitment requirements

To be eligible for any position in the INEC office, then applicants must have the following requirements.

Applicants must be a Nigerian

Must have the basic knowledge of computer

Must have a personal account

Must have a valid email address and functioning phone number

Must have a valid form of identity card

Must have certificate obtained from the state of origin which should bear the chairman’s signature.

Furthermore, various credentials are needed to apply for any position in INEC. Though, the credentials differ with the position.

That is, your credentials will determine the position you can apply for in the agency. Below are the credentials for some positions;

-If you’re applying for the executive officer position which is also registration area officer I, then you just need to have either National Certificate Of Education (NCE) or National Diploma (ND).

-If you’re applying for the position of Graduate Administrative Officer which is also registration area officer II, you must have a B.Sc or HND in courses like science/Humanities, social sciences and you should have NYSC discharge or Exemption Certificate.

-To apply for a professional position, you will need your NCE/ND certificate with at least 2 years post qualification cognate experience.

Application procedure

Here is how to apply for any position in the INEC office

Go to www.inecrecruitment.com

Click on “sign up”

Enter basic information like surname, first name phone number, email address and set up your password.

You’ll receive a verification link on your mail, verify your email and load back the recruitment page.

Login to your account, fill the application form and upload your documents.

Select your desired position and submit

Then print the acknowledgement form.

You should note that your uploaded passport mustn’t be more than 320kb, your skin tone should look natural, your head covering and other accessories must not cover your face. These are very important for the recruitment process.

Shortlisted candidates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission shortly candidates will be published after the application process. Candidates will be invited for an exam and the ones will proceed to the final stage of recruitment.

Salary structure of INEC

The salary structure of the Independent National Electoral Commission depends on the employees level of credentials.

This means that the salary an employee gets is determined by his or her level of education. Below are the salaries according to the level of credentials.

Employees with SSCE certificate are called Grade level 4 and their salary is within the range of #376,194 – #497,000 per year.

Employees with Diploma Certificate are called Grade Level 7 and their salary is within the range of #638,133 – #961,577 per year.

Employees that are graduates are called Grade level 8 and they receive #799,421 – #1,174,395 per year.

Directors are called Grade level 14 and they receive #1,503,159 – #2,101,600 per year

Benefits of working with INEC

Employees in the Independent National Electoral Commission office enjoy quite a lot of benefits like Accommodation allowance which is exclusive to some senior officials, some employees get an official car for easy delivery of task and the agency also pay electoral officers #1000 per day during the election period.

In fact, INEC also provides its employees with medical care in which various health measures are put in place just for their well-being. Also, pensioners get a per cent of their salary per month even though the pay depends on the years of employment.

Functions of INEC

INEC was established to take care of different aspects of the political segment of Nigeria. The functions include;

The registration of different political parties while following the rules of the constitution.

Control political campaigns.

Enlighten citizens on the need to vote and how to exercise their civic right.

Create awareness for a free and fair election process.

Take care of all the elections that lead to various seats in the country.

Mission

The Mission Of The Independent National Electoral Commission is to serve as the electoral body that is efficient in the organisation and conduction of elections in order to have a sustained and democratic nation.

Vision

The vision of the Independent National Electoral Commission is to be a reputable leader in the election processes.

Final thoughts.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) recruits both Nigerian graduates and undergraduate to reduce the risk of unemployment in the society.

The application process is free and it is really compulsory to adhere to the instructions given above. As they will help to eliminate the possibility of disqualification and also make your recruitment process smooth and stress-free.