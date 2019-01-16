All the latest International football transfer news this morning

Share this post:









West Ham have turned down a €10m (£8.9m) bid from Fiorentina for midfielder Pedro Obiang, according to Sky sources.

Roma have approached Arsenal over the availability of Egypt international Mohamed Elneny who has struggled for game time this season, (Tuttomercatoweb)

Leicester have lined up Brendan Rodgers in a shock move to replace Claude Puel. (Source: Sun Sport)

Watford are interested in signing Bordeaux attacker Francois Kamano this month (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are ready to strengthen their squad this month with the signings of Chelsea’s VIctor Moses and free agent John Obi Mikel (Teamtalk)

AC Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso appears to have backtracked on his earlier claims that Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuain wants to leave the club.

Fulham have signed former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel from Besiktas on a permanent deal until the end of the season. (Source:FulhamFC)

Martin O’Neill has been appointed the new manager of Nottingham Forest. (Source: @NFFC)

David Wagner has left his role as Head Coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. (Source: @htafcdotcom)

David de Gea wants to commit his long-term future to Manchester United but is awaiting a suitable offer. He wants around £300,000 plus bonuses. (Source: Daily Mail)

Teenager Dion Pereira has left Watford to join MLS side Atlanta United, subject to being granted a visa (Source: Sky Sport)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. He will retire having won every trophy possible while playing in England. (Source: @PetrCech)

Borussia Dortmund have signed Leonardo Balerdi from Boca Juniors on a ‘long-term’ contract. (Source: @BVB)

Sevilla have signed Munir from Barcelona for €1.5m. (Source: @SevillaFC_ENG)

