Chelsea signed Jorginho from Napoli for £57m on a five-year contract.

Jorginho has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea Football Club of London.

The 26-years old Midfielder who was also in talks with Premier League champions, Manchester City opted to follow his coach Maurizio Sarri to Stamford bridge.

Jorginho is a perfect fit for Sarri’s high-tempo, possession-based style of play and will look to continue from where he left off in Italy, the country for whom he has eight caps at international level.

He signed a five-year deal worth around €60 million, becoming Chelsea first signing of the summer.

Speaking with Chelsea Fc, Jorginho noted that he was so happy to be part of a very big team and promised to give everything succeed at the club.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win.” he noted

Club director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea. He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad. He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge.’

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook