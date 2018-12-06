Nigeria Today

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer

2 hours ago
Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Chelsea and Belgium play-maker Eden Hazard, and hope to sign the 27-year-old in the summer.

According to a report by Onda Madrid, Real Madrid are keen on improving their squad which is currently struggling after the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard has been their top target since the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. They have been no official Statement yet from both club

