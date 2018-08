Cristiano Ronaldo will face former club Manchester United in the Group stage of the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League. The group also has Valencia and Young Boys as group members.

Liverpool will face PSG, Napoli and Estrella Roja In Group C.

See Full group Stage pairing below:

