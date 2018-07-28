Harry Kane picked by Real Madrid fans as favorite to replace Ronaldo – Survey

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been picked by Real Madrid fans as favorites to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a survey conducted by Conducted by Marca with nearly 200,000 votes, Harry Kane got 26 percents of the votes while Edison Cavani and Icardi both get 14 percents each, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and Valencia attacker Rodrigo Moren also share 6 percents each.

Harry Kane who has been nominated for World best alongside, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edison Cavani, Lionel Messi and others won the golden boot at the just concluded Worldcup in Russia.

Meanwhile, Madrid has been trying to sign Chelsea superstar, Eden Hazard as a replacement for Ronaldo with Chelsea unwilling to sell.

With Ronaldo exit from Madrid, the team are urgently in search for a replacement before the close of the transfer window, but it is not yet certain if they will bid for the Tottenham star as demanded by some section of the fans.

Last season, Benzema and Bale both scored 33 goals while Ronaldo alone scored 44 goals. They have been rumours that Real Madrid is still considering re-signing Alvaro Morata who is currently not happy at Chelsea.

Many Football pundits believe that it will be a big risk for Madrid if they don’t sign a big name striker before the transfer window closes.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook