Hazard reveals why he prefer Sarri’s style to Conte and Mourinho

Chelsea winger, Eden Hazard has revealed why he prefers Maurizio Sarri’s Football playing style to that of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

Hazard disclosed this in a chat with Chelsea TV.

According to him, Sarri’s style was completely different from Antonio Conte or Mourinho because they enjoy more ball possession than before which increases their chances to score and win matches.

“I like to have the ball. “Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres,” he said

“I like this type of game, it’s completely different from Antonio Conte or Mourinho before. Like I say, we have more of the ball so for me it’s not bad.

“I think the big difference is we bring in two players, Jorginho and Kovacic, and they are completely different,

“Of course, they want to keep the ball, we just try to keep the ball more often, and then when we have the chance to score we just need to score. But when we have more of the ball we can have more danger.

“At the moment we are okay, we are winning games, I think we are playing good football, so I’m enjoying it. I want to keep this momentum. The bad thing is now we go to the national team, we want to just keep playing with Chelsea and win games.”

