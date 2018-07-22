I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish – Mesut Özil

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he has two hearts, One in Germany and one in Turkey. Ozil who came under heavy criticism from German press after he posed for photographs with Turkish president in May says he would have disrespected his ancestral root if he had not done so.

I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish,” he said on Twitter.

“It was about me representing the highest office of my family’s country.

“During my childhood, my mother taught me to always be respectful and to never forget where I came from, and these are still values I think about to this day.”

The past couple of weeks have given me time to reflect, and time to think over the events of the last few months. Consequently, I want to share my thoughts and feelings about what has happened. pic.twitter.com/WpWrlHxx74 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018

