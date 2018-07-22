Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish – Mesut Özil

I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish – Mesut Özil

3 hours ago

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he has two hearts, One in Germany and one in Turkey. Ozil who came under heavy criticism from German press after he posed for photographs with Turkish president in May says he would have disrespected his ancestral root if he had not done so.

I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish,” he said on Twitter.

“It was about me representing the highest office of my family’s country.

“During my childhood, my mother taught me to always be respectful and to never forget where I came from, and these are still values I think about to this day.”

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.