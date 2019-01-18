Nigeria Today

I pick players by penis size” – German woman coach

4 hours ago
Agency Report

A woman coach to a German male football team shocked a journalist who asked her a ‘gender-biased’ question when she retorted that she picked her team members based on the size of their penis.

Imke Wubbenhorst, first woman to coach a football club in Germany’s top five divisions went sarcastic in an interview with German Newspaper, Welt.

The Journalists had asked her if the players had to cover themselves up before she goes into their changing room, and the coach retorted – “Of course not. I’m a professional. I pick the team on penis size.”

Wübbenhorst, 30, took over at fifth-tier Cloppenburg in December, tasked with steering the relegation-threatened side away from the Oberliga Niedersachsen drop zone.

A former Cloppenburg player and Germany Under-23 international, she had been employed in coaching roles with the club’s women’s team since hanging up her boots in 2016.

