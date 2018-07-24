Inter Milan set to launch a bid for Lionel Messi

Inter Milan are set to launch a bid for Barcelona Star, Lionel Messi according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Sources indicate that Lionel Messi who has been a one-club champion will fancy a move away from Barcelona in order to prove himself elsewhere.

According to a report by Daily Star, the rumour of Inter’s interest in Messi comes from Marco Tronchetti Provera, the CEO of Pirelli and long-time sponsors of the Inter Milan.

“I hope that Suning, once Financial Fair Play will allow it, can make a huge signing,” said Tronchetti Provera.

“Messi? How can you say no to Messi?” Italian outlet Tuttosport revealed.

