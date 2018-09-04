Jose Mourinho says it would cost Manchester United too much money to sack him

Jose Mourinho joked it would cost Manchester United too much to sack him, as he dismissed concerns his job at the club is in danger.

United secured a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday following a turbulent start to their season, which included successive defeats against Tottenham and Brighton.

The United board backed Mourinho following the defeats, and the Portuguese defended the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after an aeroplane carrying a banner was flown over Turf Moor ahead of their win.

However, the United manager laughed off suggestions his position at the club was under threat.

“They say I’m in danger, but I don’t think so,” Mourinho told Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica.

“If they sent me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?”

