Just in: Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte

1 hour ago

Chelsea Football club has parted ways with their head coach, Antonio Conte according to a report.

Antonio Conte who has won the Premier League title in his first season and the FA Cup in May is expected to be replaced by ex -Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri who had won absolutely nothing since taking charge at Napoli.

Since loosing out on the top four finish last season,the club has refused to comment on the status of the 48 years old who was seen taking charge of Chelsea pre-season training earlier this week.

Adebayo R
Adebayo R

This is heartbreaking, why sacked a good coach and replace him with a very poor coach. There is no logic in it.
Sad.
Still a blue fan though

52 minutes ago
Ahmed Lawal
Ahmed Lawal

This is tactical but I don’t think Sarri is a better replacement , why not try Zindene or Wenger

51 minutes ago

