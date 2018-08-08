Maurizio Sarri hints Eden Hazard will remain at Chelsea

Agency Report

Maurizio Sarri has hinted Eden Hazard will stay at Chelsea after he held positive talks with the Belgian.

The 27-year-old returned from an extended break earlier this week following Belgium’s run to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Hazard scored the winning penalty as Chelsea ended their pre-season with a shootout victory over Lyon at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, with Blues supporters offering the playmaker a rapturous reception when he was introduced as a substitute.

The Chelsea midfielder had been the subject of interest from Real Madrid this summer but Sarri confirmed he has had talks with the attacker more than once, suggesting the “problem” surrounding his future has been resolved.

Speaking after Tuesday’s game Chelsea’s head coach said: “I don’t see a problem in this moment.

“I have spoken with Eden two or three times in the last two days.

“He has spoken of everything. I think this problem – the Hazard problem – is not present now.”

Sarri also suggested midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek would also be staying at the club after spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace.

Sarri added: “He’s potentially a great player.

“He has to improve from a tactical point of view but I think it’s not a problem.

“He is very young, he can be a very useful player for us.”

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Sky Sports.

It is understood the 23-year-old – a Spain international with one cap – would cost the club £71.6m, which would be a world-record fee for a ‘keeper.

Kepa had emerged as a new target as Chelsea look to find a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who has told the club he wants to leave and join Real Madrid.

