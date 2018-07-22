Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> Mesut Ozil says he no longer want to wear the German national team shirt

Mesut Ozil says he no longer want to wear the German national team shirt

4 hours ago

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says has announced his retirement from International Football.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, the 29-year-old  maintained that the treatment he had received from the German Football Association (DFB)  following his meeting with Turkey President in May had informed his decision.

Ozil has come under heavy criticism from German press since posing for a photograph with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a London event in May.

According to him he had received a series of threat and hate speech on Social media from many German Fans.

In our earlier reports, Ozil had defended his decision to meet with the Turkey President saying  he would have been a disrespect to his ancestral roots if he had not done so

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
I am for Trump Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
I am for Trump
Guest
I am for Trump

Germany is a racist country, they hate Turkey for just no reason. so sad

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.