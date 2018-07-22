Mesut Ozil says he no longer want to wear the German national team shirt

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says has announced his retirement from International Football.

In a lengthy statement on Twitter, the 29-year-old maintained that the treatment he had received from the German Football Association (DFB) following his meeting with Turkey President in May had informed his decision.

Ozil has come under heavy criticism from German press since posing for a photograph with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a London event in May.

According to him he had received a series of threat and hate speech on Social media from many German Fans.

In our earlier reports, Ozil had defended his decision to meet with the Turkey President saying he would have been a disrespect to his ancestral roots if he had not done so

