No concrete offer from Chelsea on Higuain – Juventus

No concrete offer from Chelsea on Higuain – Juventus

1 hour ago
Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta says there has been no concrete offer from Chelsea for their forward Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain who has been linked with a reunion with his former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea may have to wait longer.

Marotta noted the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has crowded their attacking department signifying that they are interested in selling Higuain.

“I won’t deny that with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo we’ve got a quality attacking department that’s a bit crowded,” He told Sky Italia.

“We’ll evaluate things with Higuain, but nothing concrete has arrived from Chelsea,” he added.

With transfer window almost rounding off, Chelsea are yet to make any big summer signing.

 

