Premier league star reveals to team mates he wants to move to Chelsea

Crystal Palace forward, Wilfried Zaha has reportedly told his Crystal Palace team-mates of his determination to seal a move to Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

Zaha who is one of Crystal Palace most influential player failed to join Everton when the switch fell through earlier in the summer.

Zaha has been linked with a move to Chelsea but Palace are unwilling to let their star man goes.

He was offered a new-and-improved contract of £120,000 a week to stay at Selhurst.

Zaha is interested in leaving Palace he had even submitted a transfer request but does not want to leave London, with Chelsea being his most preferred destination.

He scored nine goals with three assist last season to help Palace stay in the premier league.

