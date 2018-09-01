Nigeria Today

Video: Robertson gave a wonderful assist as Liverpool leads Leicester 2- 1

1 hour ago

Andy Robertson wonderful assist help Liverpool to a 2 – 1 early leads over Leicester.

His assist resulted in the first goal by Sadio Mane, while Roberto Firmino scored the second goal.

 

 

Leicester pulls one back after a woeful back pass from Virgil Van Dirk lead the Keeper Alisson Becker to make a mistake and thus conceding the first goal of the season.

