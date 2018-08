See all transfer deadline day deals in the English Premier League (EPL)

The transfer deadline day is today in the English premier league (EPL). See all the latest deals below.

Thibaut Courtois – Chelsea to Real Madrid – undisclosed

Danny Ings – Liverpool to Southampton – season-long loan

Andre-Frank Anguissa – Marseille to Fulham – £22.3m

Timothy Fosu-Mensah – Manchester United to Fulham – season-long loan

Martin Montoya – Valencia to Brighton – undisclosed

Luciano Vietto – Atletico Madrid to Fulham – season-long loan

Domingos Quina – West Ham to Watford – undisclosed

Federico Fernandez – Swansea City to Newcastle – £6m

Harry Arter – Bournemouth to Cardiff City – season-long loan

Caglar Soyuncu – Freiburg to Leicester City – rising to £19m

Andres Gomes – Barcelona to Everton – season-long loan

Sergio Rico – Sevilla to Fulham – season-long loan

Mateo Kovacic – Real Madrid to Chelsea – season-long loan

Lucas Perez – Arsenal to West Ham – £4m

Bernard – free agent to Everton

Carlos Sanchez – Fiorentina to West Ham – undisclosed

Leander Dendoncker – Anderlecht to Wolves – season-long loan

Joe Bryan – Bristol City to Fulham – undisclosed

Isaac Mbenza – Montpellier to Huddersfield – loan

Peter Gwargis – Jonkopings Sodra to Brighton

Dan Burn – Wigan Athletic to Brighton – undisclosed

Victor Camarasa – Real Betis to Cardiff City – season-long loan

Filip Benkovic – Dinamo Zagreb to Leicester – £13m

Daniel Arzani – Melbourne City to Manchester City – undisclosed

