Thierry Henry has agreed to become Aston Villa’s new manager according to reports

Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry has reportedly agreed to become Aston Villa’s new manager after speaking with the club’s new owners.

Daily Star reports that Aston Villa’s new majority shareholders Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens are ready to part ways with the current manager, Steve Bruce who they are convinced was not the right man to take the Villans back to the Premier League.

Thierry Henry has hinted about his desire to become a full-time manager after working as an assistant to Roberto Martinez at the WorldCup in Russia, where they took Belgium to a third-place finish in the tournament.

If Thierry Henry becomes Villa’s new boss, he would have the chance to renew old rivalry with Frank Lampard who is set to take over at another championship side, Derby County.

