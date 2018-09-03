To be honest, my girlfriend hated me but she kept me going – Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson says his first two months at Liverpool was very challenging that his girlfriend probably hated me, but she was also the one who kept him going.

He told FourFourTwo that he hates watching football from the stand noting that he always wanted to get involved and help the team win matches.

“It was tough,” Robertson told FFT.

“It was a new situation for me and I probably didn’t deal with it very well initially. I hate not being involved.

“I believe in myself and I always felt I could be out there contributing, so being up in the stand, watching the game with my family, wasn’t a nice experience.

“I was a real pain to be around, to be honest. My girlfriend probably hated me for those first couple of months but she was one of the people who kept me going. I hadn’t come through an academy system, where boys are used to being in and out; I’d worked my way through the ranks and was used to playing matches.

“When I got my chance, I knew I had to take it.”

