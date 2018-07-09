Transfer gossips: All you need to know about international Football Transfer

Manchester United are confident of beating Barcelona to the signature of Chelsea’s £60m-rated Willian now that Brazil are out of the World Cup. (Source: Sun Sport)

Tottenham have been given a boost in their pursuit of Wilfried Zaha after the forward turned down a £125k-per-week contract offer from Crystal Palace. (Source: Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea winger Kenedy has agreed to join Newcastle on a season-long loan after a successful first stint at St James’ Park last season. (Source: Daily Mail)

Manchester United are ready to bid £40m for PSV Eindhoven’s 22-year-old Mexico striker Hirving Lozano. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

DEAL DONE: Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande have announced that Paulinho has joined the club from Barcelona in a one-year loan deal with the option to buy. (Source: http://gzevergrandefc.com )

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is heading to Leicester in a £10m deal. (Source: Sunday Mirror)

More details loading:

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook