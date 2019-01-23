Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this afternoon

Share this post:









Gonzalo Higuaín has landed in England and should be at Chelse’s training ground within 30 minutes. Sarri wants him signed in time to register for tomorrow’s EFL Cup semi-final. (Source: @sjstandardsport)

Barcelona fear a ‘revenge attack’ from PSG in the form of activating the release clause of one of their key players after Frenkie De Jong rejected the French club in favour of Barca. (Source: AS)

Manchester United face a fight to land their director of football target Paul Mitchell as RB Leipzig have offered him a new contract. (Source: GOAL)

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with Wilfried Zaha’s representatives, as they see him as a replacement for the outgoing Christian Pulisic. (Source: BILD)

Real Madrid are set to win the race with Manchester United to sign Éder Militão from Porto. United were hoping to activate his £45m release clause in the summer. (Source: Daily Mail)

Idrissa Gueye has agreed a deal in principle to join PSG on a four and a half year deal, with a €25m bid submitted. However, Everton are standing firm in their €40m evaluation of the player. (Source: L’Équipe)

Barcelona are ready to pay Frenkie de Jong €16m-a-year in order to beat a host of rivals to the young Ajax midfielder’s signature. (Source: GOAL)

Mario Balotelli has arrived in Marseille this morning to undergo his medical ahead of a 6-month deal. (Source: RMC Sport)

Maurizio Sarri wants to bring another Napoli player to Chelsea, this time in the form of £45m-rated right-back Elseid Hysaj. The club want an initial loan while Napoli would prefer to sell. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have turned down a loan deal from Arsenal for defender Eric Bailly. (Source: Daily Mail)

Manchester United have been encourage by recent contract talks with Anthony Martial and David De Gea. Ed Woodward wants the deals done before the summer. (Source: Standard)

