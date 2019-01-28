Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this evening

Share this post:









Chelsea striker Àlvaro Morata has completed his 18-month loan move to Atlético Madrid. The deal includes a £48.5m option to buy. (Source: @Atleti)

Manchester United and Chelsea look set for a bidding war over Christian Eriksen this summer after Real Madrid withdrew their interest in the Tottenham star. (Source: Daily Express)

AC Milan are determined to bring Gerard Deulofeu back to Serie A, but will have to pay £22m to get him this month. (Source: Sky Italy)

Chelsea have rejected Callum Hudson-Odoi’s transfer request and will not allow him to join Bayern this month. Summer move possible. (Source: BILD)

Steven Gerrard has slapped an £8m asking price on captain James Tavernier, amid interest from Southampton, Brighton and West Brom. (Source: Daily Express)

West Ham are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck for £4m. (Source: SkySports)

Schalke have agreed a £11.3m fee with Manchester City for 18-year old winger Rabbi Matondo. Announcement expected in the next few days. (Source: Telegraph)

Manchester United and Barcelona are mulling over approaches for Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans. AC Milan and Leicester are also interested. (Source: Het Niuewsblad)

Adrien Rabiot has turned down Tottenham’s advances because he would rather join Liverpool. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Brighton defender Ezequiel Schelotto joins Chievo on loan until the end of the season. (Source: @ACChievoVerona)

Manchester United have cemented their interest in Steven Bergwijn by asking PSV to keep them informed of any change on their selling stance. (Source: Daily Mail)

Everton are prepared to listen to £20m offers for Cenk Tosun this month. They bought the striker for £27m last January. (Source: Daily Mail)

Paris Saint-Germain have had a €20m offer for Renato Sanches rejected by Bayern Munich. (Source: Le10 Sport)

Real Betis are on the verge of signing Jesé Rodríguez from Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: AS)

Inter Milan are interested in signing Mesut Özil but want Arsenal to pay half of his wages in any deal done for the midfield star. (Source: Daily Star)

Antonio Valencia could be on his way out of Manchester United this month as Newcastle and Fulham are interested in a deal. (Source: Sun Sport)

Chelsea are preparing a £40m move to re-sign former defender Nathan Aké from Bournemouth. (Source: Daily Star)

Roy Keane is at the Nottingham Forest training ground this morning. He will be confirmed as Martin O’Neil’s assistant later today. (Source:@DTguardian)

