Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this morning

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is inching ever closer to becoming Real Madrid’s next Galactico signing as the Spanish giants plan a summer rebuild. (Source: MARCA)
Fulham has agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. (Source: SkySports)
Along with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United. (Source:
Borussia Dortmund have insisted Jadon Sancho will remain with the club next season, despite being linked with a big-money return to the Premier League. (Source: BILD)
Newcastle United will sign Roma forward Grégoire Defrel for a fee of around £13m. (Source: Tuttomercato)
West Ham have failed in an attempt to sign Torino’s Italy striker Andrea Belotti for £35m. (Source: Sportitalia)
James Rodríguez is set to stay at Bayern Munich for the rest of season, ending any hopes Arsenal had of signing him. (Source: Daily Express)
Barcelona are prepared to let Malcom go if they receive an offer which betters the £35m they paid Bordeaux for the player last July. Tottenham are said to be interested. (Source: ESPN)
Real Madrid are ready to activate the £44m release clause in Porto defender Éder Militão’s contract and beat Manchester United to his signature. (Source: Daily Mail)
Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants to sign Manchester United’s Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini on loan. (Source: RMC Sport)
Ashley Cole is set to sign for Derby on Monday on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Medical will take place this weekend. (Source: Telegraph)
Bayern Munich have offered Chelsea’s 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi a contract worth £85,000 per week. (Source: Sun Sport)
Anthony Martial is on the verge of signing a new 5-year contract at Manchester United. (Source: SkySports)
Liverpool have had a £61m bid for Portugal u21 attacking midfielder João Félix turned down by Benfica. (Source: Correio da Manha)
Maurizio Sarri has got his man in Gonzalo Higuain but Chelsea would only sanction a loan deal. He will replace Alvaro Morata who is heading to Atletico Madrid Bayern are still pushing hard for Callum Hudson-Odoi – who insists he won’t sign a new deal (Source:
