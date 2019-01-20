Nigeria Today

Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this morning

Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this morning

2 hours ago
Eden Hazard
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is inching ever closer to becoming Real Madrid’s next Galactico signing as the Spanish giants plan a summer rebuild. (Source: MARCA) 

Fulham has agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill. (Source: SkySports)

Along with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United. (Source: )

Borussia Dortmund have insisted Jadon Sancho will remain with the club next season, despite being linked with a big-money return to the Premier League. (Source: BILD)

Newcastle United will sign Roma forward Grégoire Defrel for a fee of around £13m. (Source: Tuttomercato)

West Ham have failed in an attempt to sign Torino’s Italy striker Andrea Belotti for £35m. (Source: Sportitalia)

James Rodríguez is set to stay at Bayern Munich for the rest of season, ending any hopes Arsenal had of signing him. (Source: Daily Express)

Barcelona are prepared to let Malcom go if they receive an offer which betters the £35m they paid Bordeaux for the player last July. Tottenham are said to be interested. (Source: ESPN)

Real Madrid are ready to activate the £44m release clause in Porto defender Éder Militão’s contract and beat Manchester United to his signature. (Source: Daily Mail)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry wants to sign Manchester United’s Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini on loan. (Source: RMC Sport)

Ashley Cole is set to sign for Derby on Monday on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Medical will take place this weekend. (Source: Telegraph)

Bayern Munich have offered Chelsea’s 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi a contract worth £85,000 per week. (Source: Sun Sport)

Anthony Martial is on the verge of signing a new 5-year contract at Manchester United. (Source: SkySports)

Liverpool have had a £61m bid for Portugal u21 attacking midfielder João Félix turned down by Benfica. (Source: Correio da Manha)

Maurizio Sarri has got his man in Gonzalo Higuain but Chelsea would only sanction a loan deal. He will replace Alvaro Morata who is heading to Atletico Madrid Bayern are still pushing hard for Callum Hudson-Odoi – who insists he won’t sign a new deal (Source: )

