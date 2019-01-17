Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this morning
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Juventus to sign Gonzalo Higuaín on loan until the end of the season. (Source: Sky Italy)
Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea striker Àlvaro Morata. Deal will happen as soon as Chelsea confirm Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: Sky Sports)
Tottenham are considering Divock Origi as a temporary loan replacement for Harry Kane. (Source: Star)
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (Source: Daily Mirror)
Moussa Dembélé has been officially presented at Guangzhou R&F after completing at £11m move from Spurs. (Source: @HLNinEngeland)
Liverpool are looking at Red Bull Salzburg striker Moanes Dabour and a deal is now likely this January.(Source:Star)
Manchester City have opened talks with Hadjuk Split for a £7m deal for 18-year-old Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa. (Source: Guardian)
Manchester United are considering whether to loan out Scott McTominay. (Source: Sky Sports)
Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have been scouting Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season. (Source: Mirror)
Cardiff City have agreed terms with Everton on a loan deal for Oumar Niasse until the end of the season. (Source: Sky Sports)
Sevilla have signed defender Max Wöber from Ajax on a deal until 2023. Fee is €10.5m. (Source: @SevillaFC)
Arsenal have put James Rodríguez on their list of potential signings in the transfer window – and he could cost them just £3m. (Source: Mail)
West Ham have lined up Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gómez as a potential replacement for Marko Arnautović. (Source: Sky Sports)
Marouane Fellaini is set to be the first player sold under Ole Gunnar Solskjær with Manchester United ready to listen to offers for him – the club want around £15m for him so they can reinvest in the squad. (Source: Daily Mirror)
Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli is set to join Marseille. (Source: Sky Italy)
