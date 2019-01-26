Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer news this weekend

Share this post:









Chelsea’s Victor Moses has joined Turkish club Fenerbahçe on loan for the rest of the season. (Source: @Fenerbahce)

Ivan Perišić has requested a transfer away from Inter Milan, wanting a move to the Premier League. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season. (Source: @ReadingFC)

Real Madrid have withdrawn from the race to sign Christian Eriksen. They had intended on spending between €56m-€84m on the Spurs player, but Daniel Levy is demanding at least €86m. (Source: AS)

Borussia Dortmund are set to allow Shinji Kagawa to leave the club for as little as £2-3m. The Japanese star wants to move to Spain but there are no interested parties. (Source: BILD)

Juventus are set to sign former player Martín Cáceres from Lazio. The defender is undergoing his medical today. (Source: @juventusfcen)

Barcelona are confident of securing a deal for Dutch defender Matthijs De Ligt from Ajax, just days after signing team mate Frenkie De Jong. (Source: MARCA)

Leicester are interested in signing Monaco’s 21-year-old Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans for over £20m. (Source: 90min)

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Ivan Perišić from Inter Milan on an initial loan deal with an option to buy for £35m. (Source: @bbcsport_david)

Everton have joined the growing throng of clubs currently interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester United have had a bid turned down for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenković. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Josh Maja has completed his £3.5m move to Bordeaux from Sunderland on a four-and-a-half year contract. (Source:

@girondins)

Inter and city rivals AC Milan are both after former Atlético winger Yannick Carrasco, currently at Chinese club Dalian Yifang. (Source: Di Marzio)

Arsenal are planning a loan move for Christopher Nkunku this month which could become permanent next summer for a fee of £18m. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are finally ready to step into the transfer market with a £20m move for Paris St-Germain’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Source: Sun Sport)

Manchester City have loaned Marlos Moreno to Santos Laguna for the rest of the season. (Source: @clubsantos)

Leonardo Jardim has been reappointed the manager of Monaco just three months after getting sacked. (Source:@AS_Monaco)

Marko Arnautović has announced he is staying at West Ham. (Source: Marko Arnautović IG)

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is set to leave the club this month. Wolves and Aston Villa are keen on the striker who has been told he can go. (Source: Telegraph)

Serie A champions Juventus are plotting a move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona have made contact with the representatives of Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata as they weigh up a move for the Spain international. (Source: GOAL)

Alvaro Morata’s move away to Atlético Madrid has been delayed due to issues surrounding Gelson Martins’ proposed loan switch to Monaco. (Source: GOAL)

Sevilla still think they can sign Anthony Martial this month even though he is close to signing a new 5-year deal at Manchester United. (Source: Daily Mail)

