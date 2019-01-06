Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this evening

Share this post:









José Mourinho has rejected an offer from Benfica to become their new manager. (Source: Sky Sports)

Bournemouth doesn’t want to sell Callum Wilson to Chelsea. He’s not for sale. (Source: Mirror)

Brahim Díaz will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player tomorrow at the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: @realmadrid)

Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has joined Danish club AGF Aarhus on loan until the end of the season. (Source: @AGFFodbold)

Rangers have signed Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth. (Source: @RangersFC)

Liverpool are closing on a £27m deal to sign Trabzonspor teenager Abdulkadir Omur, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana. (Source: Mirror)

Everton are set to make a move for Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini. (Source: Mirror)

Bayern Munich are still waiting on a response from Chelsea to their £30m offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Source: Sun)

David Moyes is set for a return to football management with Stoke City, who are on the brink of sacking Gary Rowett. (Source: Express)

Manchester United are keen on Yannick Carrasco who is playing for Dalian Yifang in China. (Source: Sun)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is close to signing a deal with Arsenal. (Source: Sky Italia)

