Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this evening
José Mourinho has rejected an offer from Benfica to become their new manager. (Source: Sky Sports)
Bournemouth doesn’t want to sell Callum Wilson to Chelsea. He’s not for sale. (Source: Mirror)
Brahim Díaz will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player tomorrow at the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: @realmadrid)
Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has joined Danish club AGF Aarhus on loan until the end of the season. (Source: @AGFFodbold)
Rangers have signed Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth. (Source: @RangersFC)
Liverpool are closing on a £27m deal to sign Trabzonspor teenager Abdulkadir Omur, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana. (Source: Mirror)
Everton are set to make a move for Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini. (Source: Mirror)
Bayern Munich are still waiting on a response from Chelsea to their £30m offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Source: Sun)
David Moyes is set for a return to football management with Stoke City, who are on the brink of sacking Gary Rowett. (Source: Express)
Manchester United are keen on Yannick Carrasco who is playing for Dalian Yifang in China. (Source: Sun)
Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is close to signing a deal with Arsenal. (Source: Sky Italia)
