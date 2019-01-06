Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this evening

Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this evening

5 mins ago
Jose Murihno
Share this post:

José Mourinho has rejected an offer from Benfica to become their new manager. (Source: Sky Sports)

Bournemouth doesn’t want to sell Callum Wilson to Chelsea. He’s not for sale. (Source: Mirror)

Brahim Díaz will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player tomorrow at the Santiago Bernabéu. (Source: @realmadrid)

Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has joined Danish club AGF Aarhus on loan until the end of the season. (Source: @AGFFodbold)

Rangers have signed Jermain Defoe on an 18-month loan from Bournemouth. (Source: @RangersFC)

Liverpool are closing on a £27m deal to sign Trabzonspor teenager Abdulkadir Omur, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana. (Source: Mirror)

Everton are set to make a move for Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini. (Source: Mirror)

Bayern Munich are still waiting on a response from Chelsea to their £30m offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Source: Sun)

David Moyes is set for a return to football management with Stoke City, who are on the brink of sacking Gary Rowett. (Source: Express)

Manchester United are keen on Yannick Carrasco who is playing for Dalian Yifang in China. (Source: Sun)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is close to signing a deal with Arsenal. (Source: Sky Italia)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh