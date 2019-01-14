Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this morning

Share this post:









Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed Chelsea target Gonzalo Higuaín has decided to leave the club. (Source: Sky Sports)

Chelsea’s top transfer priority this month is to wrap up a 6-month loan deal for Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: Sun Sport)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit Saint-Petersburg over a £31m deal for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Source: Daily Express)

Manchester United have added Diego Simeone to their new managerial shortlist. (Source: Mirror)

Newcastle have rejected a £10m bid from West Ham for Jonjo Shelvey. (Source: Express)

Antonio Valencia will leave Manchester United at the end of the season with Inter Milan being the likely destination. (Source: Mirror)

Tottenham have entered the race to sign Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong. (Source: Mirror)

Chelsea are thinking about re-signing Nathan Ake from Bournemouth for the £40m buy-back clause in his contract. (Source: Sun Sport)

Bayern Munich want to take Chelsea striker Àlvaro Morata on loan for the rest of the season. (Source: Sunday Express)

West Ham will make a move for Callum Wilson if Marko Arnautović forces a move out of the club. (Source: Mail)

Manchester City are considering a move for Napoli and Brazil midfielder Allan. (Source: Tuttomercato)

Arsenal have offered Aaron Ramsey to Juventus in January for £18m. They’re likely to just take him in the summer for free. (Source: Mirror)

Unai Emery wants Arsenal to sell Mesut Ozil this week to free up funds to buy players (Daily Mail)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure wants to leave the club in January amid links to Paris Saint Germain ( SUN Sport)

Arsenal are set to hold talks over a loan deal for Denis Suarez today (Mirror)

Manchester United have declined to comment on reports of Gareth Southgate being a candidate for the manager’s role. (Source: Sky Sports)

Chelsea have made contact with Gonzalo Higuaín (Mirror)

David Luiz is planning to leave Chelsea and rejoin Benfica when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer. (Source: Express)

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Harry Kane and Tottenham have placed an asking price of £310m. (Source: AS)

Chelsea are considering a move for Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain and think they can pip Barcelona to his signature. (Source: L’Equipe)

Chelsea’s negotiations with Bayern Munich for Callum Hudson-Odoi are being complicated by their demand for a buy-back clause. (Source: The Times)

AC Milan have reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellain. (Source: Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Arsenal want to sign Yacine Brahimi. His contract expires in the summer so will be available on a free transfer. (Source: Mirror)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 294 times, 294 visits today)