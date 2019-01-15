Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this morning
Crystal Palace are ready to strengthen their squad this month with the signings of Chelsea’s VIctor Moses and free agent John Obi Mikel (Source: Teamtalk)
Unai Emery doesn’t want Mesut Özil at the club and is making a stand by leaving him out of the squad. (Source: Sun Sport)
Chelsea outcast Morata holds transfer talks in Madrid as Sevilla opt out of deal (Source: Goal)
Yaya Touré could be set to join Celtic on a free transfer. (Source: Record)
Chelsea are prepared to pay £50million for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. (Source: SkySports)
Aaron Ramsey has completed the first part of his medical for Juventus yesterday in a private clinic in London. (Source: GOAL)
Chelsea are locked in talks with Juventus over a possible 18-month loan move for Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: Express)
Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit Saint-Petersburg over a £31m deal for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Source: Daily Express)
Borussia Dortmund have signed Leonardo Balerdi from Boca Juniors on a ‘long-term’ contract. (Source: @BVB)
Sevilla have signed Munir from Barcelona for €1.5m. (Source: @SevillaFC_ENG)
David Wagner has left his role as Head Coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. (Source: @htafcdotcom)
Mousa Dembélé is on his way to China to complete his move to Beijing Guoan from Tottenham. (Source: SkySports)
23-year-old Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is set to join Real Madrid. (Source: Cadena Ser)
Martin O’Neill is set to be named the new manager of Nottingham Forest later today. (Source: @JPercyTelegraph)
Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is a target for Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Chelsea FC will have to cough up a transfer fee in the region of £70m to complete a deal for Callum Wilson, according to a report (The Sport Review)
