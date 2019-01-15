Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this morning

Share this post:









Crystal Palace are ready to strengthen their squad this month with the signings of Chelsea’s VIctor Moses and free agent John Obi Mikel (Source: Teamtalk)

Unai Emery doesn’t want Mesut Özil at the club and is making a stand by leaving him out of the squad. (Source: Sun Sport)

Chelsea outcast Morata holds transfer talks in Madrid as Sevilla opt out of deal (Source: Goal)

Yaya Touré could be set to join Celtic on a free transfer. (Source: Record)

Chelsea are prepared to pay £50million for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. (Source: SkySports)

Aaron Ramsey has completed the first part of his medical for Juventus yesterday in a private clinic in London. (Source: GOAL)

Chelsea are locked in talks with Juventus over a possible 18-month loan move for Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: Express)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit Saint-Petersburg over a £31m deal for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Source: Daily Express)

Borussia Dortmund have signed Leonardo Balerdi from Boca Juniors on a ‘long-term’ contract. (Source: @BVB)

Sevilla have signed Munir from Barcelona for €1.5m. (Source: @SevillaFC_ENG)

David Wagner has left his role as Head Coach of Huddersfield Town by mutual consent. (Source: @htafcdotcom)

Mousa Dembélé is on his way to China to complete his move to Beijing Guoan from Tottenham. (Source: SkySports)

23-year-old Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek is set to join Real Madrid. (Source: Cadena Ser)

Martin O’Neill is set to be named the new manager of Nottingham Forest later today. (Source: @JPercyTelegraph)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is a target for Barcelona. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea FC will have to cough up a transfer fee in the region of £70m to complete a deal for Callum Wilson, according to a report (The Sport Review)

