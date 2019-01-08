Transfer news: All the latest International football transfer stories this morning

Share this post:









Sevilla have made contact with Chelsea over a potential loan for Álvaro Morata. (Source: GOAL)

Juventus have joined Bayern Munich in wanting to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi in January. (Source: Mirror)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be forced out of Arsenal if the club complete a deal to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona. (Source: Sun Sport)

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are likely to bid for RB Leipzig’s Germany international striker Timo Werner. (BILD)

FC Utrecht have signed Dutch midfielder Riechedly Bazoer on loan from Wolfsburg until the end of the season. (Source: @fcutrecht)

Ovie Ejaria has completed his medical and has joined Reading on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season. (Source: @ReadingFC)

Celtic have signed striker Timothy Weah loan from Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of the season. (Source: @CelticFC)

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of defender Kortney Hause from Wolves. (Source: @AVFCOfficial)

Juventus will consider selling Paulo Dybala in the summer but only if they receive a bid of more than £90m. (Source: Express)

Pepe has turned down an offer to join Arsenal. The free agent has chosen to join Monaco. (Source: L’Equipe)

Arsenal are preparing a £60m+ move for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez. (Source: Mirror)

