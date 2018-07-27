Transfer news: All you need to know about Football transfer this morning
Real Madrid's interesting in Eden Hazard has taken a nose-dive after Chelsea named their price at £170m. (Source: AS)
Real Madrid may make an £89m move for Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani. (Source: AS)
Inter star Ivan Perisić has told José Mourinho that he does not want to join Manchester United. (Source: Star)
Wolves have made an £18m bid to sign Spanish winger Adama Traore from Championship side Middlesbrough. (Source: Sun)
Everton director of football Marcel Brands has travelled to Barcelona to continue negotiations for full-back Lucas Digne. (Source: Mail)
Chelsea's Jacob Maddox has joined Cheltenham on loan. (Source: @CTFCofficial)
@CTFCofficial)
Daniele Rugani's agent says the Blues are interested in the 23-year-old Juventus and Italy centre-back. (Source: Radio Sportiva)
Chelsea are set to make a stunning move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Source: Independent)
Leicester City have rejected a £65m bid from Manchester United for Harry Maguire. (Source: Sky Sports)
Chelsea and Roma are competing to sign winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: Evening Standard)
Liverpool have agreed a two-year deal with Croatia defender Domagoj Vida but must meet Besiktas' £22m asking price. (Source: A Sport)
Newcastle United have signed Fabian Schär from Deportivo for £3m on a 3-year contract. (Source: @NUFC)
@NUFC)
Newcastle United have agreed a deal with Mainz to sign striker Yoshinori Muto. Fee around £9.5m. (Source: Sky Sports)
Sunderland have signed Jerome Sinclair on loan from Watford until the end of the season. (Source: @SunderlandAFC)
@SunderlandAFC)
Chelsea have signed Rob Green on a free transfer. He's signed a 1-year contract. (Source: @ChelseaFC)
@ChelseaFC)
