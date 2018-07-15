Transfer news: All you need to know about International football transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer Neymar a bumper new contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid. (Source: AS)

Barcelona are interested in PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Steven N’Zonzi of Sevilla this summer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United are interested in signing Croatia’s Ante Rebić. The Eintracht Frankfurt winger would cost around £40m. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

With Maurizio Sarri through the door, Chelsea are set to get to work on deals for Daniele Rugani, Aleksandr Golovin and Alisson Becker. (Source: Daily Express)

Inter Milan want to sign Argentina winger Ángel Di María. PSG would want at least £50m though with Atlético Madrid also interested. (Source: Paris United)

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson has passed his medical ahead of his £42m move to West Ham. (Source: SkySports)

Swansea City have signed Sunderland forward Joel Asoro for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract. (Source: @ SwansOfficial)

Leicester will offer a new £80,000-a-week contract for Harry Maguire and a new £120,000-a-week deal for Jamie Vardy when they return from Russia. (Source: Sun Sport)

West Ham have announced the signing of Corinthians defender Fabián Balbuena for £4m. (Source: @ WestHamUtd)

Manchester United has agreed to sell Daley Blind to Ajax for an initial fee of £14.1m, which could rise to £18.5m. (Source: SkySports)

Real Madrid have released a statement denying reports they have made a bid for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar. (Source: @ RealMadrid)

