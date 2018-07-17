Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football Transfer

Thierry Henry has left Sky Sports in order to ‘fulfil a long term ambition to become a football manager’. (Source: @ ThierryHenry)

Manchester United have confirmed the sale of Daley Blind to Ajax. Fee around £18m. (Source: @ ManUtd)

Luke Shaw is prepared to leave Manchester United next summer as a free agent if he does not establish himself as first-choice left-back this season. (Source: MEN)

Chelsea are interested in signing Sergej Milinković-Savić this summer. The Lazio midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas says the clup is open to Liverpool renewing their efforts to sign 24-year-old France attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir. (Source: Le10 Sport)

Liverpool have made an offer for Barcelona’s Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are set for Gonzalo Higuain transfer talks as they plot a £53m swoop for the Juventus man, and Maurizio Sarri is also keen on Daniele Rugani. (Source: Evening Standard)

Manchester United are ready to launch a £30m raid on AC Milan for defender Leonardo Bonucci. (Source: Daily Express) “Usually players of my age go to Qatar or China, with all due respect, so coming to such an important and outstanding club at this point of my career makes me very happy, “Juventus is one of the best clubs in the world, it was a long-thought-out move, but it was an easy decision to join the best club in Italy and a very important step for my career. I want to win things here with Juventus, I want to leave my mark. I’m very prepared and very confident of the challenge ahead” – Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: @ juventusfc) Real Madrid have told Manchester City they will have to break their transfer record again and splash out £80m for Mateo Kovačić. (Source: Daily Star)

