Transfer news: All you need to know about international Football transfer this evening

Share this post:









Diego Godín is in advanced talks to join Inter Milan in June on a free transfer as his contract at Atlético Madrid will be up. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has no intention of staying at Chelsea and has already agreed terms with Bayern Munich, who see him as the long-term successor to Arjen Robben. (Source: Sun Sport)

Wolves are close to agreeing deal to sign Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea. (Source: Sky Sports)

Celtic have signed Oliver Burke on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of this season. (Source: Celtic FC)

Manchester City have a 15% sell-on fee for Brahim Díaz, unless he signs for Manchester United – they will receive 40% instead. (Source: Times)

Brahim Díaz is on verge of completing a transfer to Real Madrid for an initial fee of £15.5m. Could rise to over £20m with add-ons. (Source: Times)

AC Milan have signed midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo on a 5-year deal for around £30m. (Source: Ac milan)

Manchester City have missed out on signing 19-year-old Toulouse centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. He’s chosen to join Barcelona. (Source: Independent)

Reece Oxford will reject a permanent January switch to Borussia Monchengladbach so he can join Arsenal in the summer. (Source: Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot will join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Guardian)

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suárez. Unai Emery worked with him when they were both at Sevilla. (Source: Sky Italia)

Bournemouth have signed Dominic Solanke from Liverpool for £19m on a long-term deal. (Source: A F C Bournemouth)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 79 times, 79 visits today)