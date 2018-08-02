Transfer news: All you need to know about international football transfer this morning

Arsenal are set to make an enquiry to Barcelona for Ousmane Dembélé. Barça want cash + Aaron Ramsey in return. (Source: Express)

Crystal Palace have signed Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham United on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed fee. (Source: @ CPFC)

Crystal Palace are awaiting international clearance before announcing the signing of Max Meyer. (Source: Sky Sports)

Man Utd’s interest in Harry Maguire has cooled and now Yerry Mina has become a key transfer target. (Source: Sky Sports)

Newcastle offered manager Rafael Benítez to Spain for the World Cup after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. (Source: COPE)

Inter Milan have signed Šime Vrsaljko from Atlético Madrid on a season-long loan. (Source: @ Inter)

Chelsea have offered £30m plus Danny Drinkwater for Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. (Source: Metro)

Lamine Koné has joined RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan from Sunderland. (Source: @ RCSA)

Sevilla president Jose Castro has made it clear he expects midfielder Steven N’Zonzi to stay amid interest from Arsenal. (Source: Metro)

Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Levante over the £27m signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma. (Source: Sky Sports)

Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Levante over the £27m signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma. (Source: Sky Sports)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)