Transfer news: All you need to know about international football transfer this morning
Arsenal are set to make an enquiry to Barcelona for Ousmane Dembélé. Barça want cash + Aaron Ramsey in return. (Source: Express)
Crystal Palace have signed Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham United on a 4-year contract for an undisclosed fee. (Source:
@CPFC)
Crystal Palace are awaiting international clearance before announcing the signing of Max Meyer. (Source: Sky Sports)
Man Utd’s interest in Harry Maguire has cooled and now Yerry Mina has become a key transfer target. (Source: Sky Sports)
Newcastle offered manager Rafael Benítez to Spain for the World Cup after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. (Source: COPE)
Inter Milan have signed Šime Vrsaljko from Atlético Madrid on a season-long loan. (Source:
@Inter)
Chelsea have offered £30m plus Danny Drinkwater for Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. (Source: Metro)
Lamine Koné has joined RC Strasbourg on a season-long loan from Sunderland. (Source:
@RCSA)
Sevilla president Jose Castro has made it clear he expects midfielder Steven N’Zonzi to stay amid interest from Arsenal. (Source: Metro)
Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Levante over the £27m signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma. (Source: Sky Sports)
