Transfer news: All you need to know about international Football transfer this morning

If Ousmane Dembélé leaves Barcelona this transfer window the club are considering using the money to buy Paul Pogba to finish the squad. (Source: Esports RAC1)

Manchester United ‘keeper Joel Pereira has joined Vitória Setúbal on a season-long loan. (Source: @ ManUtd)

Coventry have signed Jordy Hiwula from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee. (Source: @ Coventry_City)

Stoke have signed Ashley Williams on a season-long loan from Everton. (Source: @ stokecity)

Mattia Caldara has completed his move to AC Milan from Juventus. Five-year contract. (Source: @ acmilan)

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Everton’s 20-year-old United States left-back Antonee Robinson on loan. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Max Meyer from Schalke. Three-year deal. (Source: @ CPFC)

(Source: Mundo Deportivo) Manchester United have almost agreed terms with Yerry Mina . The transfer is in its final stage with club executives in Barcelona to negotiate the transfer. (Source: @ FabrizioRomano) Barcelona are set to sign Arturo Vidal for around £27m after agreeing personal terms today. Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacić will not join Manchester United because he does not want to play under manager José Mourinho. (Source: Marca)

Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savić is staying at Lazio this season, despite interest from Manchester United. (Source: Star)

Source: @ FulhamFC) Fulham have signed Alfie Mawson from Swansea City for around £15m +£5m add-ons on a 4-year deal.(

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set to sign 22-year-old Germany midfielder Max Meyer. (Source: Sun)

Abdoulaye Doucouré has signed a new contract at Watford until 2023. (Source: @ WatfordFC) Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set for showdown talks with Willian, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona interested. (Source: Star)

