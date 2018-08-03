Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> Transfer news: All you need to know about international Football transfer this morning

Transfer news: All you need to know about international Football transfer this morning

2 hours ago

Click here to learn how to make money online

If Ousmane Dembélé leaves Barcelona this transfer window the club are considering using the money to buy Paul Pogba to finish the squad. (Source: Esports RAC1)

Manchester United ‘keeper Joel Pereira has joined Vitória Setúbal on a season-long loan. (Source: )

Coventry have signed Jordy Hiwula from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee. (Source: )

Stoke have signed Ashley Williams on a season-long loan from Everton. (Source: )

Mattia Caldara has completed his move to AC Milan from Juventus. Five-year contract. (Source: )

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Everton’s 20-year-old United States left-back Antonee Robinson on loan. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Max Meyer from Schalke. Three-year deal. (Source: )

Manchester United have almost agreed terms with Yerry Mina. The transfer is in its final stage with club executives in Barcelona to negotiate the transfer. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Barcelona are set to sign Arturo Vidal for around £27m after agreeing personal terms today. (Source: )
Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacić will not join Manchester United because he does not want to play under manager José Mourinho. (Source: Marca)
Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savić is staying at Lazio this season, despite interest from Manchester United. (Source: Star)
Fulham have signed Alfie Mawson from Swansea City for around £15m +£5m add-ons on a 4-year deal.(Source: )
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set to sign 22-year-old Germany midfielder Max Meyer. (Source: Sun)

Abdoulaye Doucouré has signed a new contract at Watford until 2023. (Source: )

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set for showdown talks with Willian, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona interested. (Source: Star)

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
sadd Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
sadd
Guest
sadd

..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.