Transfer news: All you need to know about international Football transfer this morning
If Ousmane Dembélé leaves Barcelona this transfer window the club are considering using the money to buy Paul Pogba to finish the squad. (Source: Esports RAC1)
Manchester United ‘keeper Joel Pereira has joined Vitória Setúbal on a season-long loan. (Source:
@ManUtd)
Coventry have signed Jordy Hiwula from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee. (Source:
@Coventry_City)
Stoke have signed Ashley Williams on a season-long loan from Everton. (Source:
@stokecity)
Mattia Caldara has completed his move to AC Milan from Juventus. Five-year contract. (Source:
@acmilan)
Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Everton’s 20-year-old United States left-back Antonee Robinson on loan. (Source: Liverpool Echo)
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Max Meyer from Schalke. Three-year deal. (Source:
@CPFC)
Abdoulaye Doucouré has signed a new contract at Watford until 2023. (Source:
@WatfordFC)
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set for showdown talks with Willian, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Barcelona interested. (Source: Star)
