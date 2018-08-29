Transfer news: All you need to know about international Football transfer this morning

Real Madrid have confirmed their interest in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. (Source: SkySports)

Thierry Henry will not be the next Bordeaux coach after talks collapsed over transfer funding – and his demand for a £180,000-a-month salary. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Barcelona striker Paco Alcácer will complete his loan move to Dortmund imminently. The deal will include a €25m option to buy. (Source: SkySports)

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson is set to join Hoffenheim on a permanent deal. (Source: GOAL)

Manchester United have no plans to sack manager José Mourinho and remain confident he can turn things around. Zinedine Zidane has not been contacted. (Source: MEN)

Manchester United have rejected approaches from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid for France forward Anthony Martial. (Source: RMC Sport)

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Ramires is close to re-joining Benfica on loan from Chinese club Jiangsu Suning. (Source: O Jogo)

Chelsea’s England defender Gary Cahill is determined to stay and fight for his place despite being frozen out of Maurizio Sarri’s squad. (Source: Telegraph)

Marseille are interested in bringing Danny Rose to the Stade Velodrome, with a £22m price tag on his head. (Source: Daily Mirror)

A swap deal of Anthony Martial and Toby Alderweireld collapsed when the Manchester United board overruled José Mourinho and decided against going through with it. (Source: MEN)

Paul Pogba will join Barcelona. There is an agreement in place between club and player and the only detail to iron out now is when the Frenchman will move to the Catalan giants. (Source: Don Balon)

Marseille have signed Kevin Strootman from Roma for a fee of €25m + €3m add ons. (Source: @ OM_English)

Liverpool will look to sign France defender Benjamin Pavard from Stuttgart next summer for just €35m. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Celtic are among a number of clubs interested in signing Manchester City starlet Douglas Luiz. (Source: MEN)

PSG have moved to end speculation linking them with a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Source: Evening Standard)

Stoke midfielder Badou Ndiaye has joined Galatasaray on loan for the rest of the season. (Source: @ GalatasaraySK)

