Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning

Barcelona are ready to test Chelsea’s resolve by offering French forward Ousmane Dembélé in return for Eden Hazard. (Source: Onda Cero)

Neymar will turn down Real Madrid to stay at Paris St-Germain – as long as they continue giving him VIP treatment. (Source: El Pais)

Chelsea are set to complete the £44m transfer of Daniele Rugani from Juventus on a 5-year contract. (Source: Evening Standard)

Liverpool have signed Alisson Becker from Roma for £67m on a long-term contract. (Source: @ LFC)

West Ham and Newcastle are interested in Mexico international Diego Reyes. (Source: SkySports)

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is close to a move to Juventus after three years at Old Trafford. (Source: Football Italia)

Chelsea have added Gianluigi Donnarumma to a three-man short-list including Kasper Schmeichel and Petr Cech as options to replace Thibaut Courtois. (Source: Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha tops Marco Silva’s wish-list for Everton, while Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is also on the Toffees’ radar. (Source: Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are looking to solve their striker crisis by signing £11m-rated Sassuolo star Khouma Babacar. (Source: Daily Express)

Chelsea are leading the race to sign 22-year-old midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow. (Source: Football London)

Everton are lining up a bid to bring Adnan Januzaj back to the Premier League. (Source: Sun Sport)

Leicester have agreed a £10m fee with Liverpool for goalkeeper Danny Ward. (Source: SkySports)

Real Madrid have offered €115m to Chelsea for Eden Hazard and are confident an agreement can be reached. (Source: @ NicoSchira)

Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG and Chelsea are all interested in AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci. (Source: Daily Express)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is preparing a £44m bid for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. (Source: Daily Star)

Manchester United are considering moves for Bayern Munich duo Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcântara. (Source: Independent)

