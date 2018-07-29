Nigeria Today

Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning

40 mins ago
Alvaro Morata

Chelsea are now considering keeping Alvaro Morata this season and have not bid for Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: London Evening Standard)

Newcastle United have agreed a £22m fee with Fulham for Aleksandar Mitrović. It could rise to £27m with add-ons. (Source: Sky Sports)

Leeds United have signed Barry Douglas from Wolves for £3m on a 3-year contract. (Source: )

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down from his role after three years in charge. (Source: Sky Sports)

Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo for £25m. (Source: Telegraph)

Sunderland have signed Jack Baldwin from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee. (Source: )

Real Madrid’s Theo Hernández is on the verge of joining Real Sociedad on loan for the season. (Source: AS)
West Brom have signed full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for around £450,000. (Source:
Crystal Palace have stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool striker Danny Ings. He’ll cost £20m. (Source: Guardian)
Manchester United have told Eric Bailly he is not for sale. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

