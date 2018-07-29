Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning

Chelsea are now considering keeping Alvaro Morata this season and have not bid for Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: London Evening Standard)

Newcastle United have agreed a £22m fee with Fulham for Aleksandar Mitrović. It could rise to £27m with add-ons. (Source: Sky Sports)

Leeds United have signed Barry Douglas from Wolves for £3m on a 3-year contract. (Source: @ LUFC)

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down from his role after three years in charge. (Source: Sky Sports)

Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo for £25m. (Source: Telegraph)

Sunderland have signed Jack Baldwin from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee. (Source: @ SunderlandAFC)

Real Madrid’s Theo Hernández is on the verge of joining Real Sociedad on loan for the season. (Source: AS) (Source: @ WBA) West Brom have signed full-back Conor Townsend from Scunthorpe United for around £450,000. Crystal Palace have stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool striker Danny Ings. He’ll cost £20m. (Source: Guardian)

(Source: Manchester Evening News) Manchester United have told Eric Bailly he is not for sale.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook