Transfer news: All you need to know about International Football transfer this morning

Chelsea are now considering keeping Alvaro Morata this season and have not bid for Gonzalo Higuaín. (Source: London Evening Standard)
Newcastle United have agreed a £22m fee with Fulham for Aleksandar Mitrović. It could rise to £27m with add-ons. (Source: Sky Sports)
Leeds United have signed Barry Douglas from Wolves for £3m on a 3-year contract. (Source:
@LUFC)
Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has stepped down from his role after three years in charge. (Source: Sky Sports)
Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo for £25m. (Source: Telegraph)
Sunderland have signed Jack Baldwin from Peterborough for an undisclosed fee. (Source:
@SunderlandAFC)
