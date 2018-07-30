Transfer news: All you need to now about International Football Transfer this morning

Real Madrid have made Chelsea a joint offer of £100m for Thibaut Courtois and Willian. (Source: Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Christian Pulisić this summer and have named a price of £65m. (Source: Mail)

Atlético Madrid have made a €40m bid for Giovanni Simeone, the son of manager Diego Simeone. (Source: SPORT)

Marseille have renewed their interest in Olivier Giroud. (Source: L’Equipe)

Aston Villa wants to take Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn on loan for the season. (Source: Telegraph)

Newcastle United are in talks with West Brom to sign Salomón Rondón who has a release clause of £16.5m. (Source: Sky Sports)

Maurizio Sarri: “Higuaín? I’m waiting for the best version of Morata. He has improved a lot in the friendlies in Australia, so I’m satisfied and I’m confident in him for the future.” (Source: Di Marzio)

West Ham are set to make an improved bid to sign Croatia centre-back Domagoj Vida. (Source: Express)

