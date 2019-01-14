Nigeria Today

Transfer news: Chelsea set £100m price tag on Eden Hazard

4 hours ago
Hazard
Chelsea Football club has set a £100m price tag on Eden Hazard.

The Belgian is wanted by Real Madrid who was keen on signing him last summer but Maurizio Sarri convinced him to stay in west London.
Hazard still has 18 months to run on his deal at Stamford Bridge and has promised to stay until the end of the season before making any decision on his future.

According to a report on Telegraph, Real Madrid are likely to  invest heavily in the transfer market after a difficult season following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo.

 

 

 

