Video: Liverpool Unveils Alisson Becker, their fourth Summer Signing
4 hours ago
Liverpool football club has unveiled former Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker as their fourth summer signing. Alisson who was in a wish list of Chelsea Fc opted to join Liverpool FC.
According to him, his decision to choose Liverpool over every other team that approach him was due to Liverpool Style of play, excitement of working with Jürgen Klopp, and his ambitions for the future.
🔴 A quick message from our fourth summer signing, @Alissonbecker…#YNWA pic.twitter.com/PgdpeBxCSq
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 19, 2018
