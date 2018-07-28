We are ready to win everything – Valverde, Barcelona’s coach

FC Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde says the club is in good shape and ready to win everything winnable in the upcoming 2018/2019 season.

Valverde disclosed this at his first pre-game press conference of the 2018/19 season on Friday at California.

He noted that Barcelona was open to new possibilities and are currently looking for players who can adapt to their style of play.

“We are open to other possibilities. We did lose [Paulinho], an important player in the midfield, but we have other players and are also looking at players from the B team,” he noted

“There are players who have yet to arrive. So we have multiple possibilities to explore regarding the system we use. It also depends on the players we have. We are are looking at variations, especially on defense. But there aren’t too many secrets regarding formations.

“It doesn’t just depend on me, but also the Club officials who make new signings. Nevertheless, I’m looking for players who can adapt to the ones we already have,” he added.

On Cristiano Ronaldo moving away from the La Liga, Valverde disclosed that Barcelona also lost Andrés Iniesta

“We don’t know. But we have to recognize the kind of player Cristiano was and what he brought to Real Madrid and La Liga. But we lost Andrés [Iniesta].

“We want to win everything. But it’s not easy to play at this Club. We don’t just have to win, but we also have to play well.” he added.

