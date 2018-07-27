We can only accept your apology, if you send us Messi, Roma tells Barcelona

Roma president James Pallotta says he will only accept an apology from Barcelona Football club if they send Messi to them as a peace offering.

Roma was in advanced talk with Bordeaux for their 21-year-old star, Malcom only for Barcelona to hijack the deal when Malcolm was already set for medical at Roma.

In a chat with Sirius XM, Pallotta noted that what Barcelona did was immoral and unethical.

"In terms of Barcelona, it looks like a pattern for them over the last few years of doing things that just should not be done at a club with the reputation that Barcelona intends to have," Pallotta noted

"In fact, they apologised for their actions and how they went about things. I don't accept the apology.

"The only way I'll accept it is on either one of two conditions: one, they give the player to us. That's obviously not going to happen.

"Two, maybe as a goodwill gesture at the very least they could send us Messi!

"I think in this case the player wanted to come to us. I think a lot of clubs were interested in him but did not want to bother him because maybe they did not think they had a shot at him in terms of the timing.

"We had a guy over there talking with the player in person. The deal was done.

"I have zero problem battling it out for a player with another big club, if we are all going through the same process trying to get him. That's the way it works.

"But, at the end of the day, when the deal is done and completely agreed… we all know how it works, the kid comes in for a medical and then it is signed.

"Other teams know not to come in and do what Barcelona did. Bordeaux should never have done what they did – the legal side will come later, but it is immoral and unethical too."