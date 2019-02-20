Zola tipped to take over, as Chelsea board consider sacking Maurizio Sarri

Share this post:









Chelsea assistant boss Gianfranco Zola is most likely to take over as caretaker manager until the summer as Chelsea board consider sacking manager Maurizio Sarri after a poor run of form.

According to sources, senior figures at the club sat down to talk over Sarri’s future after Chelsea dismal performance against Manchester United.

The Telegraph claims that Sarri is on the brink of being sacked, with the club considering finding a suitable replacement at the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid Coach, Zinedine Zidane has already been tipped by bookmakers as the favorite to take over from Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season

