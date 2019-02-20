Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> International Football >> Zola tipped to take over, as Chelsea board consider sacking Maurizio Sarri

Zola tipped to take over, as Chelsea board consider sacking Maurizio Sarri

3 hours ago
Share this post:

Chelsea assistant boss Gianfranco Zola is most likely to take over as caretaker manager until the summer as Chelsea board consider sacking manager Maurizio Sarri after a poor run of form.

According to sources, senior figures at the club sat down to talk over Sarri’s future after Chelsea dismal performance against Manchester United.

The Telegraph claims that Sarri is on the brink of being sacked, with the club considering finding a suitable replacement at the end of the season.

Former Real Madrid Coach, Zinedine Zidane has already been tipped by bookmakers as the favorite to take over from Maurizio Sarri at the end of the season

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 127 times, 127 visits today)

Share this post:

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Idris Kelani Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Idris Kelani
Guest
Idris Kelani

Bring back Antonio Conte

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh