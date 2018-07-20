Breaking: Former Police I.G Ibrahim Coomassie is dead

Ibrahim Coomassie, Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police is dead.

Family sources who confirmed the death of the 76 year old said he died at the Orthopaedic Hospital, Katsina at 6pm on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum ACF served under military generals over a period of six years, the longest by any police I.G.

A statement by the Nigeria Police Force over the death of the former Inspector General reads;

“The IGP commiserate with his family, the good people and Government of Katsina State and our dear Nation, Nigeria on this great loss. May his soul rest in peace”

The late I.G will be buried according to Islamic rites on Friday after Jumaat prayers at the Bani Coomassie Mosque in GRA, a stone throw to his residence

Late Commassie, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Inspector on May 11, 1964 and was appointed the 9th Indigenous Inspector General of Police on 26 August, 1993 to 1999.

