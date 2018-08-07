Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Lead >> Breaking news: Senator Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

Breaking news: Senator Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader

5 hours ago

Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned as the Minority Leader of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senator Akpabio said his resignation was with effect from August 4, 2018.

Senator Akpabio thanked the Senate leadership, the minority leadership, all distinguished Senators, his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to lead the PDP Caucus in the last three years.

Senator Akpabio is expected to be received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 78 times, 78 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.