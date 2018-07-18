Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> Lead >> Breaking: Nigeria now has a new National Flag Carrier as FG unveil logo, name

Breaking: Nigeria now has a new National Flag Carrier as FG unveil logo, name

4 hours ago

Nigeria has unveiled a new National Flag carrier.

Code named ‘Nigeria Air’, the new flag carrier with its logo was unveiled at Farnborough Air Show in London.

According to the presidency, the new national carrier will bring Nigeria closer to the world.

“It is a business, not a social service. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this,” said Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

 

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.