Breaking: Nigeria now has a new National Flag Carrier as FG unveil logo, name

Nigeria has unveiled a new National Flag carrier.

Code named ‘Nigeria Air’, the new flag carrier with its logo was unveiled at Farnborough Air Show in London.

According to the presidency, the new national carrier will bring Nigeria closer to the world.

“It is a business, not a social service. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this,” said Nigeria’s Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook