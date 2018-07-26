Breaking: Senator Dino Melaye kidnapped on his way to Lokoja from Abuja

Nigeria Today

3 hours ago

Unconfirmed reports say that Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has been kidnapped while on his way to Lokoja from Abuja on Thursday morning.

According to a tweet by Senator Ben Murray Bruce on his official handle @benmurraybruce, Senator Dino’s younger brother Moses Melaye informed him of the incident.

According to Bruce’s  tweet; “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.”

Details later

 

