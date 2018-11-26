5 reasons why Atiku may win 2019 Presidential election

Share this post:









“I started picking interest in Atiku because two things were very dear to his heart and I discovered those early. First, his passion for youth development, secondly his passion for the development of the country” Fabiyi Oladimeji, National president, Turaki Vanguard and Deputy Director, Contact and Mobilisation of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation.



According to our research and analysis, the People Democratic Party ( PDP ) Presidential Candidate may win the 2019 Presidential elections based on the following 5 reasons:

1. He look prepared for Leadership



Most Nigerian believed that President Buhari was not prepared for leadership owing to his delay in forming a cabinet and putting forward a policy document after his inauguration in 2015.

This slow start caused Nigeria months of confusion and uncertainty. Looking ahead, Atiku Abubakar is already promising to hit the ground running on his first day in office. He has since backed up this promise with a policy document which is currently generating a lot of discussion among Nigerians.

2. The failed promise of change

President Buhari rise to power was through the promise of change, one of which was stopping medical tourism of government official abroad. But he was the first victim of what he was campaigning against as he spend over 90 days abroad on medical tourism raising serious concern on his identity thereafter.

Moreover his many failed promises has lead to a very low approval rating by Nigerians according to our independent research. This has given Atiku a serious edge over him.

3. Nigerians are in dire need of Solution

Under President Buhari Nigeria has become the World capital of extreme poverty, the price of goods and commodities are going up on a daily basis. Intimidation of opposition figures by security agencies are constantly becoming the order of the day. Nigeria seems to be more divided than before. For instance Buhari famous 97% and 5% speech has labelled him as a man who hates unity thus giving Atiku a big chance as Nigeria are in dire need of a solution.

“I hope you have a copy of the election results. The constituents, for example, gave me 97% [of the vote] cannot in all honesty be treated on some issues with constituencies that gave me 5%.”

4. Atiku promise of restructuring

Most Nigerians are of the opinion that the only way Nigeria can survive and compete with other Nations was through genuine and sincere restructuring. This can only be achieved by a man who has included restructuring as part of his policy documents.

According to our findings, Atiku has always believe that many section of the country are marginalized.

This can inspire many Nigerians to vote for him

5. His connection with young people and the grassroots.

Atiku is a great football fan and has that natural connection with the younger generation unlike president Muhammadu Buhari . To the many young people we interacted with, 87% of them believed that Atiku has the track record for job creation unlike Buhari who according to them was giving young graduate false hope of a 2 year 30k N-Power job which was not sustainable.

76% of the respondent also believes that Atiku would make a better President that Buhari because of his connection with the grassroots and his ability to understand the language of the young people which is job creation.

President Buhari has been seen as a religious extremist because of his alleged romance with Fulani herdsmen, an ethnic bigot because of appointing security chiefs from one section of the country and a dictator because of allegedly using security agencies to witch-hunt oppositions. These reasons and many more may lead to the victory of Atiku Abubakar in 2019

